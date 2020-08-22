MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $205,666.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,115,376 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

