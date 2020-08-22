Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,423.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. 6,574,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,571. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

