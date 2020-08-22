Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,385. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.