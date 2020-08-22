Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on MESO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. 749,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,519. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

