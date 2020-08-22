Metronome Hits Market Cap of $10.26 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00008138 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. Metronome has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $421,875.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,273,009 coins and its circulating supply is 10,796,335 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

