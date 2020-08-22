Metso Corporation (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Up 56.3% in July

Metso Corporation (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $$12.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81. Metso has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Get Metso alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metso in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Parking Operations. It owns and manages offices, retail stores, and restaurant properties, as well as multi-storey car parks.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.