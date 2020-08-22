Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MXSG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 2,051,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,323. Mexus Gold US has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

