MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0049 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. MIB Coin has a market cap of $492,624.09 and approximately $10,272.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004730 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 378,423,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,121,440 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

