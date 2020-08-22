Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,478,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,418,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,679,508. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

