MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $48.66 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00040285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.66 million and approximately $515,656.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00768834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 128.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00611032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,620,076 coins and its circulating supply is 10,388,813 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

