MINDOL Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $223.03 million and $132,790.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00011198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00777600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00631261 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,562,190 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

