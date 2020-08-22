Mixin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $175.61 or 0.01503966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $90.94 million and $1.43 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,835 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

