Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. 6,411,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,885. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

