Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Cap of $108,992.12

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $108,992.12 and $70.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,987,392 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.