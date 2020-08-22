Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.75. 272,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,836. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.94.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 274,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,611,136.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares in the company, valued at $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,495 shares of company stock worth $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 197,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

