Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.08.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities cut Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,219. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

