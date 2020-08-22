Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0584 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $471,608.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043766 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,636,299 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.