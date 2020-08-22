National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NABZY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 61,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NABZY. Macquarie lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

