National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,906,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 3,524,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NTIOF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

