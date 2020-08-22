Neblio Price Tops $0.65 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $286,150.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00005568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00016076 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006449 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,789,239 coins and its circulating supply is 16,267,055 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.