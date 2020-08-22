Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,302,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,012,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,020.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTOIF traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

