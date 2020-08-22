Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,302,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,012,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,020.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NTOIF traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
