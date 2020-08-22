Neural Protocol (NRP) Market Capitalization Tops $34,359.21

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $34,359.21 and $20.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

