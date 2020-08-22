New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

GBR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 16,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,097. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

