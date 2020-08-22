NEXT Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. NEXT has a total market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $78,939.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00513037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

