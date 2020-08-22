Nexty Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00138108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.01683948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00188764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00158697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty was first traded on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

