NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTDOY. ValuEngine raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

NTDOY stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $64.31. 918,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,167. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

