Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Update

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 127,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 18.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 69,899,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,815,760. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. CICC Research upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

