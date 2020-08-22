NOIA Network Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $643,942.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.73 or 0.05425099 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003810 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014359 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,691,985 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.