Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 14,952,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,546,348. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.0% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.