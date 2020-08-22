North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.21. 1,082,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

