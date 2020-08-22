Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Update

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.86. 440,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.