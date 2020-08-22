NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,997 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after buying an additional 3,372,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after buying an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,634,000 after buying an additional 1,007,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,119,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after buying an additional 1,204,648 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

