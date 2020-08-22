Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,580.42. 1,445,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,597.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,381.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

