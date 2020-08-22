Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 590,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after buying an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 9,016,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,324. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

