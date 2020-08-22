Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,769 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

