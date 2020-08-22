Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. 57,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,533. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

