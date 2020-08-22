NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.70 on Friday, reaching $507.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,954,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,822. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.83 and a 200-day moving average of $327.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $512.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

