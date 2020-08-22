NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,475. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NXT Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

