Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,013. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.08. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 694.12% and a negative return on equity of 133.43%.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

