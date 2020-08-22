Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OBIIF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

OBIIF remained flat at $$177.00 on Friday. Obic has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85.

