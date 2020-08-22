ODEM Price Tops $0.0360 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, ODEM has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. ODEM has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $152,639.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.12 or 0.05479039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014441 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

