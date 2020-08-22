Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 413,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OIS. G.Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Gabelli cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 717,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

