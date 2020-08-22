Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Update

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.25. The company had a trading volume of 741,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $104.61 and a 1-year high of $198.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.