Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 104,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 129,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,551,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,893. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.