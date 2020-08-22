Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,716,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 680,418 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 5.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Oracle worth $1,642,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

ORCL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. 9,551,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,138,092. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.