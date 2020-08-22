O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,177 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 2.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $120,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.33. The stock had a trading volume of 504,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

