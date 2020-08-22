Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 1,704,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,574. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 114,750 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,587.3% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 300,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.