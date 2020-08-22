ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $96,440.86 and approximately $175.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00513935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002746 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

