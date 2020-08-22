Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 36.6% in July

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 213,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,759. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.