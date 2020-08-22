Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,525. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.90. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.